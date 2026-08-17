The Magic Paintbrush Children's Theatre

Friday, February 18, 2027 7:00 PM

Saturday, February 19, 2027 1:00 PM

When a young artist named Lang discovers a mysterious paintbrush with extraordinary powers, the dusty town of Windy Hollow is transformed. Paintings come to life, rivers flow again, and hope returns to a community in need. But when a greedy outlaw tries to claim the magic for himself, Lang learns that true creativity isn't about riches. It's about courage, generosity, and using your gifts to help others.

Filled with toe-tapping songs, laugh-out-loud characters, and Wild West adventure, this heartwarming musical celebrates imagination, friendship, and the magic we create together. Featuring more than 120 talented local students and directed by the dynamic duo Jessica and Mike Nelson, The Magic Paintbrush is a family adventure full of laughter, surprises, and inspiration that audiences of all ages won't want to miss.

