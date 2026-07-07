Murray & Peter Present “The Marvelous Miss Gender” starring BOSCO. From RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14, 2022, and most recently All Stars 10 from 2025, BOSCO is now headlining her first-ever solo tour, created by BOSCO. Meet & Greet add-on tickets are sold separately. To attend the M&G, fans must also purchase a ticket to the event. There will be a 20-minute intermission.

Check DragFans.com for tour info.

Age Restriction: 18+ Only.

To join the pre-show M&G at 6:00 PM, fans must purchase an Add-On VIP ticket. The add-on package includes an exclusive photo opportunity with BOSCO on the main stage before the show at 6:00 PM. Fans also receive an exclusive tour clack fan, a commemorative autographed tour poster, and a souvenir laminate with a lanyard. Fans also get early access to purchase tour merch before the M&G begins. Bosco will autograph any merch purchased at the venue. Cash or credit cards accepted. Please arrive by 5:45 PM to meet Bosco starting at 6:00 PM.