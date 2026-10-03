The Medea Project - Presented by The Boise Bard Players & The Luminary

Experience classical mythology’s ultimate thriller of raw vengeance! The Boise Bard Players and The Luminary team up for a bold, devised modern translation of Euripides' Medea, running October 8–18 at the Meridian Masonic Lodge.

About the Show:

Hell hath no fury like a woman betrayed. When the ambitious Jason abandons his wife Medea for a younger royal bride, he triggers a lethal cycle of revenge. Cast out and pushed to the edge, Medea unleashes a plot of poisoned gifts and ultimate sacrifice.

In a unique collaboration, The Boise Bard Players and The Luminary have built a brand-new, modern interpretation of Euripides’ 431 BC Greek tragedy from the ground up, written collaboratively by the cast and directed by Amanda Baschnagel. Brace yourself for a visceral, contemporary take on classical mythology's most shocking thriller.

Content Advisory: Contains adult themes and language.

When:

Dates: October 8 – 18, 2026

Visit the ticketing link below for specific showtimes.

Where:

Meridian Masonic Lodge

800 E 2nd St

Meridian, ID 83642

Get Tickets: boisebardplayers.org/medea

