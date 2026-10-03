The Medea Project - Presented by The Boise Bard Players & The Luminary
The Medea Project - Presented by The Boise Bard Players & The Luminary
Experience classical mythology’s ultimate thriller of raw vengeance! The Boise Bard Players and The Luminary team up for a bold, devised modern translation of Euripides' Medea, running October 8–18 at the Meridian Masonic Lodge.
About the Show:
Hell hath no fury like a woman betrayed. When the ambitious Jason abandons his wife Medea for a younger royal bride, he triggers a lethal cycle of revenge. Cast out and pushed to the edge, Medea unleashes a plot of poisoned gifts and ultimate sacrifice.
In a unique collaboration, The Boise Bard Players and The Luminary have built a brand-new, modern interpretation of Euripides’ 431 BC Greek tragedy from the ground up, written collaboratively by the cast and directed by Amanda Baschnagel. Brace yourself for a visceral, contemporary take on classical mythology's most shocking thriller.
Content Advisory: Contains adult themes and language.
When:
Dates: October 8 – 18, 2026
Visit the ticketing link below for specific showtimes.
Where:
Meridian Masonic Lodge
800 E 2nd St
Meridian, ID 83642
Get Tickets: boisebardplayers.org/medea