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The Punchline-Up Comedy Show

The Punchline-Up Comedy Show

Experience a riotous night of stand-up from Boise’s finest lovable misfits and questionably upright citizens. Big laughs, loose vibes, and just the right amount of chaos await you at Voodoo Cellar in the heart of downtown Boise.
Expect sharp punchlines, cheeky takes, and that unmistakable local flavor you won’t find anywhere else. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. — come early to claim your spot and get some pre-show drinks. The show kicks off at 8 p.m. sharp.

Voodoo Cellar Boise
$10 - $12.51
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Please Laugh Comedy
stitt.duane@gmail.com

Artist Group Info

Duane Stitt
stitt.duane@gmail.com
Voodoo Cellar Boise
200 North Capitol Boulevard
Boise, Idaho 83702