The Punchline-Up Comedy Show

Experience a riotous night of stand-up from Boise’s finest lovable misfits and questionably upright citizens! Big laughs, loose vibes, and just the right amount of chaos await you at Voodoo Cellar in the heart of downtown Boise.

Expect sharp punchlines, cheeky takes, and that unmistakable local flavor you won’t find anywhere else. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. — come early to claim your spot and get some pre-show drinks. The show kicks off at 7:30 p.m. sharp.

