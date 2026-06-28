The PunchLine-Up Comedy Show
The PunchLine-Up Comedy Show
Expect sharp punchlines, cheeky takes, and that unmistakable local flavor you won’t find anywhere else. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. — come early to claim your spot and get some pre-show drinks. The show kicks off at 8 p.m. sharp.
It’s bold comedy, low ticket prices, and high-energy fun in the cellar. The Punchline-Up Comedy Show features a stacked lineup of local talent ready to keep you laughing all night. No official money-back guarantee… but let’s just say we’re feeling pretty confident.
Voodoo Cellar Boise
$10 - $12.51
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 3 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Please Laugh Comedy
stitt.duane@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Duane Stitt
stitt.duane@gmail.com
Voodoo Cellar Boise
200 North Capitol BoulevardBoise, Idaho 83702