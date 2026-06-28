© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The PunchLine-Up Comedy Show

The PunchLine-Up Comedy Show

Expect sharp punchlines, cheeky takes, and that unmistakable local flavor you won’t find anywhere else. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. — come early to claim your spot and get some pre-show drinks. The show kicks off at 8 p.m. sharp.

It’s bold comedy, low ticket prices, and high-energy fun in the cellar. The Punchline-Up Comedy Show features a stacked lineup of local talent ready to keep you laughing all night. No official money-back guarantee… but let’s just say we’re feeling pretty confident.

Voodoo Cellar Boise
$10 - $12.51
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 3 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Please Laugh Comedy
stitt.duane@gmail.com

Artist Group Info

Duane Stitt
stitt.duane@gmail.com
Voodoo Cellar Boise
200 North Capitol Boulevard
Boise, Idaho 83702