The Revolutionists

By Lauren Gunderson

Directed by Garrett Ryan

Historical – Witty – Relevant

Who runs the world? GIRLS! In 1793, during France’s Reign of Terror — a playwright, an assassin, a former queen, and a Caribbean spy walk into a room and attempt to save the soul of France while avoiding the edge of the guillotine’s blade. Olympe De Gouges is desperate to pen the perfect piece of revolutionary art for her generation, while Charlotte Corday is determined to become an assassin. Prophetic Marie Antoinette is happy to reminisce about her time in the palace while Marianne Angelle gathers intelligence to send home to the Caribbean. The Revolutionists depicts four badass women who fight for the equality of all women and for the love of their country. Plus, it’s funny!

Run Dates: April 23-May 8, 2027

Show Dates: April 23-25, 29-30, May 1-2, 6-8. Matinees on April 25, May 2, 8

Duration: 2 hours plus a 15-minute intermission

Rating: 16+ for depictions & descriptions of political violence, murder, misogyny and racism, explicit language

Showtimes: 7:30pm Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, and 2:00pm matinees