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The Revolutionists

The Revolutionists

The Revolutionists
By Lauren Gunderson
Directed by Garrett Ryan
Historical – Witty – Relevant
Who runs the world? GIRLS! In 1793, during France’s Reign of Terror — a playwright, an assassin, a former queen, and a Caribbean spy walk into a room and attempt to save the soul of France while avoiding the edge of the guillotine’s blade. Olympe De Gouges is desperate to pen the perfect piece of revolutionary art for her generation, while Charlotte Corday is determined to become an assassin. Prophetic Marie Antoinette is happy to reminisce about her time in the palace while Marianne Angelle gathers intelligence to send home to the Caribbean. The Revolutionists depicts four badass women who fight for the equality of all women and for the love of their country. Plus, it’s funny!

Run Dates: April 23-May 8, 2027
Show Dates: April 23-25, 29-30, May 1-2, 6-8. Matinees on April 25, May 2, 8
Duration: 2 hours plus a 15-minute intermission
Rating: 16+ for depictions & descriptions of political violence, murder, misogyny and racism, explicit language

Showtimes: 7:30pm Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, and 2:00pm matinees

Stage Coach Theatre
22.50-25
Every week through May 08, 2027.
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 04:30 PM
Thursday: 07:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Stage Coach Theatre
208-342-2000
operations@sctboise.com
www.stagecoachtheatre.com
Stage Coach Theatre
4802 W Emerald St
Boise, Idaho 83706
208-342-2000
contact@sctboise.com
www.stagecoachtheatre.com