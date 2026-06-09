This independence day we are celebrating our right to free speech....by absolutely slamming the country!

Join us on a special Not To Bitch; The Roast of America. A night of patriotic chaos as some of Boise’s funniest comics take aim at everything from the founding fathers to Florida. No topic is off limits: politics, pop culture, bad decisions, and whatever else makes America, well, America.

With comedians:

Taya Thornton

Ben Hess

LJ Sullivan

Tilly The Comic

Eric Cole

It'll be comedy, it'll be cathartic, and it'll be cheaper than therapy!

Come celebrate freedom by talking sh!t about it.