The Roast Of America!
The Roast Of America!
This independence day we are celebrating our right to free speech....by absolutely slamming the country!
Join us on a special Not To Bitch; The Roast of America. A night of patriotic chaos as some of Boise’s funniest comics take aim at everything from the founding fathers to Florida. No topic is off limits: politics, pop culture, bad decisions, and whatever else makes America, well, America.
With comedians:
Taya Thornton
Ben Hess
LJ Sullivan
Tilly The Comic
Eric Cole
It'll be comedy, it'll be cathartic, and it'll be cheaper than therapy!
Come celebrate freedom by talking sh!t about it.
Liquid Lounge
$20
08:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 4 Jul 2026
Liquid Lounge
405 South 8th StreetBoise, Idaho 83702