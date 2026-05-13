The Secret Show!! A Secret Comedy Show!

Can you keep a secret?

We spill secrets here... You'll just have to come and see.

The Secret Show is a comedy variety show that makes and shares secrets... like god and the cia! Shhh.

You're invited to share a secret (anonymously) and hear everyone else's. Doesn't that sound fun?

Notable Secrets from 2025:

My pin is very easy to remember because it's the year of a terrible financial crisis.

I accidentally zipped my... junk up in my zipper before this show.

I was on the Epstein List.

We're still looking for that guy.

This Show is hosted by Krystal Moore and features a fresh new (top secret) lineup of comedy, drag, burlesque, mime, clown, improv, and more on the 4th Friday every month.

This year, I will be collecting and distributing food at all of my shows, so if you're coming to one and have more than you need, bring something to donate. If you have less than you need, please come to a show, on me, and take what's been donated. It's hard to smile when you're hungry, but you'll need your smile in the resistance. Mother Ate and you will too... MOTHERATE for discount tix.

URLs:

Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3600200-0?pid=11495

Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3600200-2?pid=11495

Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3600200-3?pid=11495

Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3600200-5?pid=11495

Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3600200-6?pid=11495

Artists: Krystal Moore, Sophie Hughes, Madilyn Kuhn, Holly King

Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy

Date and Time: Friday May 22, 2026 at 8:00 pm to 9:45 pm

Venue details: Liquid Lounge, 405 South 8th Street, Boise, Idaho, 83702, United States