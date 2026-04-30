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JOIN US FOR ANOTHER ROUND WITH MURPHY WOODHOUSE

The Stiletto Speakeasy!

The Stiletto Speakeasy!

Femme Von Follies' The Silhouette Speakeasy
An intimate burlesque experience hidden beneath the city's surface at Liquid Laughs Underground. Inspired by the secrets of champagne whispers, shadowed silhouettes, and the tantalizing tease of Burlesque.
Hosted by Comedian Krystal Moore!
July 19th - Doors at 8pm Show at 9pm
$20 - $30 in Adv (+21)
Table side service: Solid Bar and Grill
Entry: Trinket exchange at the door.
Liquid Laughs Underground: 405 S 8th St. Boise, ID 83702

URLs:

Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3611699-2?pid=11495
Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3611699-3?pid=11495
Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3611699-4?pid=11495
Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3611699-5?pid=11495

Price: General Admission: USD 20.00

Artists: Muff Jones, Krystal Moore, Cyraphina Thunderpussy, Ahmi Dolla

Time: 9:00 PM - 11:45 PM

Category: Arts | Performing Arts

Venue Details: Liquid Lounge, 405 South 8th Street, Boise, Idaho, 83702, United States

Liquid Lounge
USD 20.00
09:00 PM - 11:45 PM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Liquid Laughs Underground
2083456620
liquidbooking@gmail.com
Liquid Lounge
405 South 8th Street
Boise, Idaho 83702