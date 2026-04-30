The Stiletto Speakeasy!
The Stiletto Speakeasy!
Femme Von Follies' The Silhouette Speakeasy
An intimate burlesque experience hidden beneath the city's surface at Liquid Laughs Underground. Inspired by the secrets of champagne whispers, shadowed silhouettes, and the tantalizing tease of Burlesque.
Hosted by Comedian Krystal Moore!
July 19th - Doors at 8pm Show at 9pm
$20 - $30 in Adv (+21)
Table side service: Solid Bar and Grill
Entry: Trinket exchange at the door.
Liquid Laughs Underground: 405 S 8th St. Boise, ID 83702
URLs:
Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3611699-2?pid=11495
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Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3611699-4?pid=11495
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Price: General Admission: USD 20.00
Artists: Muff Jones, Krystal Moore, Cyraphina Thunderpussy, Ahmi Dolla
Time: 9:00 PM - 11:45 PM
Category: Arts | Performing Arts
Venue Details: Liquid Lounge, 405 South 8th Street, Boise, Idaho, 83702, United States