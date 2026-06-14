The Stilleto Speakeasy!

Femme Von Follies' The Silhouette Speakeasy

An intimate burlesque experience hidden beneath the city's surface at Liquid Laughs Underground. Inspired by the secrets of champagne whispers, shadowed silhouettes, and the tantalizing tease of Burlesque.

Hosted by Comedian Krystal Moore!

July 19th - Doors at 8pm Show at 9pm

$20 - $30 in Adv (+21)

Table side service: Solid Bar and Grill

Entry: Trinket exchange at the door.

Liquid Laughs Underground: 405 S 8th St. Boise, ID 83702

URLs:

Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3683978-2?pid=11495

Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3683978-3?pid=11495

Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3683978-4?pid=11495

Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3683978-5?pid=11495

Artists: Muff Jones, Krystal Moore, Cyraphina Thunderpussy, Ahmi Dolla, Bobbi Pins

Category: Arts | Performing Arts

Date and Time: Friday August 07, 2026 at 9:00 pm to 11:45 pm

Venue details: Liquid Lounge, 405 South 8th Street, Boise, Idaho, 83702, United States