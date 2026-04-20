The Stilleto Speakeasy!
The Stilleto Speakeasy!
Femme Von Follies’ The Silhouette Speakeasy
An intimate burlesque experience hidden beneath the city’s surface at Liquid Laughs Underground. Inspired by the secrets of champagne whispers, shadowed silhouettes, and the tantalizing tease of Burlesque.
Hosted by Comedian Krystal Moore!
Doors at 8pm Show at 9pm
$20 - $30 in Adv (+21)
Table side service: Solid Bar and Grill
Entry: Trinket exchange at the door.
Liquid Laughs Underground: 405 S 8th St. Boise, ID 83702
Date and Time: On Fri, 09 Oct 2026 21:00 - Fri, 09 Oct 2026 23:45
Venue Details: Liquid Lounge, 405 South 8th Street, Boise, Idaho, 83702, United States
Category: Arts | Performing Arts
Price:
General Admission: USD 20.00
Artists: Muff Jones, Krystal Moore, Cyraphina Thunderpussy, Ahmi Dolla
Liquid Lounge
$20.00
09:00 PM - 11:45 PM on Fri, 9 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Liquid Laughs Underground
2083456620
liquidbooking@gmail.com
Liquid Lounge
405 South 8th StreetBoise, Idaho 83702