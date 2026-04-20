The Stilleto Speakeasy!

Femme Von Follies’ The Silhouette Speakeasy

An intimate burlesque experience hidden beneath the city’s surface at Liquid Laughs Underground. Inspired by the secrets of champagne whispers, shadowed silhouettes, and the tantalizing tease of Burlesque.

Hosted by Comedian Krystal Moore!

Doors at 8pm Show at 9pm

$20 - $30 in Adv (+21)

Table side service: Solid Bar and Grill

Entry: Trinket exchange at the door.

Liquid Laughs Underground: 405 S 8th St. Boise, ID 83702

Date and Time: On Fri, 09 Oct 2026 21:00 - Fri, 09 Oct 2026 23:45

Venue Details: Liquid Lounge, 405 South 8th Street, Boise, Idaho, 83702, United States

Category: Arts | Performing Arts

Price:

General Admission: USD 20.00

Artists: Muff Jones, Krystal Moore, Cyraphina Thunderpussy, Ahmi Dolla