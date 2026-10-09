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The Weird Show

The Weird Show

Let's get weird, Boise! This show is for the weirdo in you... because the weirdo in me recognizes the weirdo in you... and sometimes we just gotta get weird. The weirdest, funniest variety show in town!

This Weird Show features: Krystal Moore, Matthew Vorhies, Aunt Tifa, and Rasheed Jello.

Freak show, but make it ethical. Comedy show, but add burlesque. Drag show, but turnt up the weird.

Voodoo Cellar Boise
$20
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Moore Productions LLC
208-985-3426
contactthekrystalmoore@gmail.com
https://thekrystalmoore.com/

Artist Group Info

Krystal Moore
www.thekrystalmoore.com
Voodoo Cellar Boise
200 North Capitol Boulevard
Boise, Idaho 83702