Toga Garden Party Fundraiser: Benefitting THE MEDEA PROJECT by The Luminary and The Boise Bard Players

🏛️ Unleash Your Inner Deity at the Toga Garden Party Fundraiser! 🌿

Join The Luminary and The Boise Bard Players for an unforgettable night of classic myths, interactive games, and live performances—all supporting our upcoming production of The Medea Project. Don your best toga, grab a laurel crown, and step into an evening packed with ancient Greek flair and modern entertainment.

Saturday, September 12

Doors open 6:00 pm

Private Residence

1010 S. Owyhee St.

Boise, ID 83705

Admission: $20

All ages

All funds raised go toward The Luminary and The Boise Bard Players’ upcoming production of THE MEDEA PROJECT.

What you can expect:

🫒 Greek-Style Eats & Custom Cocktails

Feast on a delicious Greek charcuterie board and sip on an exclusive signature cocktail created by Amanda Baschnagel, director of The Medea Project.

🎭 The Medea Project Sneak Peek

Experience an exclusive, intimate short performance from the cast of The Medea Project.

🎪 Games & Contests

Test your myth knowledge in Athena’s Trivia, channel your inner Olympian in Discus (Frisbee) Throwing, and enter the Toga Costume Contest for a chance to win.

🎤 Greek-aoke

Take the stage for high-energy, improvised performances of famous Greek play monologues.

🎟️ Raffle

Enter to win exclusive prizes and local experiences, including self-care packages, tickets to performing arts, and more!

🔮 Delphic Predictions & Crafts

Get your future read by the Oracle of Delphi, paint your own vase, and craft a laurel crown to complete your look.

