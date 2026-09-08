Toughest Alive GRIT
Toughest Alive GRIT
A family-friendly, three-hour, last-one-standing endurance challenge. Competitors complete a one-mile loop followed by burpee broad jumps, with the broad-jump distance increasing each round. Created by a local Christian homeschool family to help athletes practice courage, perseverance, and community. Register through the ticketing link. Local code: SHOWUP10. No flyer is attached; email toughestalive@gmail.com if you would like one.
Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 20 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Toughest Alive Events
toughestalive@gmail.com
Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park
1900 N. Records Ave.Meridian, Idaho 83642