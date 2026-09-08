Toughest Alive GRIT

A family-friendly, three-hour, last-one-standing endurance challenge. Competitors complete a one-mile loop followed by burpee broad jumps, with the broad-jump distance increasing each round. Created by a local Christian homeschool family to help athletes practice courage, perseverance, and community. Register through the ticketing link. Local code: SHOWUP10. No flyer is attached; email toughestalive@gmail.com if you would like one.