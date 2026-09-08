Toughest Alive Hourglass

A family-friendly progressive-elimination endurance event. Participants choose Run, Walk, Ruck, Carry, or Hybrid. Round one allows 30 minutes; each following round is one minute shorter until one participant remains. Created by a local Christian homeschool family to help athletes and families practice courage, perseverance, and community. Register through the ticketing link. Local code: SHOWUP10. No flyer is attached; email toughestalive@gmail.com if you would like one.