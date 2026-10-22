Treasure Valley Night Light Parade 2026

Mark your calendars! The Treasure Valley Night Light Parade returns on Saturday, December 5th at 6:00 PM with this year’s theme: Let Freedom Glow. Christmas in America. This beloved Caldwell tradition is one of the most anticipated events of the holiday season, bringing families, friends, and the community together for an evening of lights, music, and holiday cheer! Parade Route The parade will begin at Cleveland Blvd & 22nd Ave and end at Cleveland Blvd & Kimball Ave. Float Registration Float registration is now officially open! If you, your business, or your organization would like to participate, click here to register. Don’t miss this chance to be part of the magic and showcase your holiday spirit. Winter Lights Market New this year! The Winter Lights Market will run Saturday, December 5 from 4–9 PM at 7th Ave & Arthur Ave in Caldwell. Shop local vendors, discover holiday gifts, and soak in the festive atmosphere before, during, and after the parade. Interested in being a vendor? Scan the QR code to register.

