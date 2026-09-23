This Friday, Molina and more than 100 other participating organizations and vendors will offer free essentials and services including groceries, haircuts, immunizations and more to Idaho's veteran community and active-duty military as well as their families as part of the Joining Forces Treasure Valley’s Treasure Valley Veterans Stand Down event in Nampa at the Ford Idaho Center.

Through this event, Joining Forces Treasure Valley, Molina, and community partners are helping connect Idaho’s military and veteran communities with preventive care, practical support and trusted local resources that can promote health and stability.