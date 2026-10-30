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Tree City Tease Burlesque Revue

Tree City Tease Burlesque Revue

Join us every first and third Sunday at Pengilly's Saloon for our FREE burlesque-focused open stage shows!

Co-produced by local performers Aiden Antares and Irish Lashes. Our shows feature new performers cutting their teeth on rhinestones and established performers bringing fresh acts. A free show on a Sunday? Let's start the week off right.

Doors at 7, Show at 8
Tipping is encouraged. Screaming is mandatory.
21+ (Free entry, Donations appreciated)
Pengilly’s Saloon
513 W Main St. Boise, ID

Pengilly's Saloon
08:00 PM - 09:30 PM, every month on Sunday through May 02, 2027.

Event Supported By

Tree City Tease
treecitytease@gmail.com
https://linktr.ee/TreeCityTease

Artist Group Info

Tree City Tease
treecitytease@gmail.com
Pengilly's Saloon
513 W Main St
Boise, Idaho 83702
https://www.facebook.com/PengillysSaloon/events