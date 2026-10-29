Tree Lighting!
Tree Lighting!
It's that time of year again! Join us for the annual Hidden Springs Holiday Tree Lighting, outside on the Village Green! There will be hot cocoa, music, caroling, and more! Visit with Hidden Springs businesses and get your Holiday Passport stamped to enter a drawing and the chance to win one of many prizes! WHERE: Hidden Springs Village Green
Hidden Springs Library
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 20 Nov 2026
Hidden Springs Library
5849 W Hidden Springs DrGarden City, Idaho 83714