Truth & Treason
Truth & Treason
As World War II rages, a teenage boy in Germany is forced to confront a terrible truth—loyalty to his country now means loyalty to a lie. When his trusted bishop urges obedience to the Nazi regime, he begins to question everything. And after his Jewish friend is taken away, he secretly listens to banned radio broadcasts and launches a resistance, exposing the truth. But in a nation ruled by fear, defiance comes at a cost—and as the regime closes in, he must decide what it truly means to be a good German.
Rated PG-13 for Strong Violent content, Bloody Images, Thematic Elements and Smoking
Runtime: 2h 03m
Director/Writer: Matt Whitaker
Cast: Ewan Horrocks, Rupert Evans, Ferdinand McKay
The Egyptian Theatre
11.10
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM, every day through Aug 01, 2026.
The Egyptian Theatre
700 West Main StreetBoise , Idaho 83702
208-387-1273
boxoffice@egyptiantheatre.net