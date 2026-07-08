Truth & Treason

As World War II rages, a teenage boy in Germany is forced to confront a terrible truth—loyalty to his country now means loyalty to a lie. When his trusted bishop urges obedience to the Nazi regime, he begins to question everything. And after his Jewish friend is taken away, he secretly listens to banned radio broadcasts and launches a resistance, exposing the truth. But in a nation ruled by fear, defiance comes at a cost—and as the regime closes in, he must decide what it truly means to be a good German.

Rated PG-13 for Strong Violent content, Bloody Images, Thematic Elements and Smoking

Runtime: 2h 03m

Director/Writer: Matt Whitaker

Cast: Ewan Horrocks, Rupert Evans, Ferdinand McKay