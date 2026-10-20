Join us for the Grand Opening of Valkyrie Arms Training on Saturday, October 24, from 3–9 PM! Come tour our new facility, meet the team, and try out our interactive firearms training simulator! Enjoy live music by Vibeka and Black Diamond Rebels, a car show featuring Wonderbuilt Fabrication, women-focused vendors, and delicious food from AJ's Street Grill (4–7 PM). Beer will be available for purchase from Bear Island Brewing (21+ with valid ID). Whether you're interested in firearms training, personal safety, situational awareness, or just want to enjoy a fun evening with the community, we'd love to see you!

Please RSVP through our website at https://valkyriearmstraining.com/ or on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/valkyrie-arms-training-grand-opening-tickets-2003095530654

Location: 272 SW 5th Ave., Suite 400, Meridian, ID 83642