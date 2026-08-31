Vitalistic Wellness Community Cleanup Hike at Jump Creek Falls
Vitalistic Wellness Community Cleanup Hike at Jump Creek Falls
Join Vitalistic Wellness on a third year tradition of picking up trash at Jump Creek Falls! Hike the canyon, remove litter and practice a conservation effort that strengthens our community’s connection to public lands.
This event is part of Idaho Latino Conservation Week. To view the full event schedule for this community effort and to gain more details on this event, please visit: https://idaholcw.my.canva.site/jump-creek
Jump Creek Falls Trailhead (MEET AT CHEVRON IN MARSING)
09:09 AM - 12:00 PM on Fri, 11 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Vitalistic Wellness Institute
Jump Creek Falls Trailhead (MEET AT CHEVRON IN MARSING)
5644 Buntrock RdMarsing, Idaho 83639