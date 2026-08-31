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Vitalistic Wellness Community Cleanup Hike at Jump Creek Falls

Vitalistic Wellness Community Cleanup Hike at Jump Creek Falls

Join Vitalistic Wellness on a third year tradition of picking up trash at Jump Creek Falls! Hike the canyon, remove litter and practice a conservation effort that strengthens our community’s connection to public lands.

This event is part of Idaho Latino Conservation Week. To view the full event schedule for this community effort and to gain more details on this event, please visit: https://idaholcw.my.canva.site/jump-creek

Jump Creek Falls Trailhead (MEET AT CHEVRON IN MARSING)
09:09 AM - 12:00 PM on Fri, 11 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Vitalistic Wellness Institute
https://vitalisticwellnessidaho.com/
Jump Creek Falls Trailhead (MEET AT CHEVRON IN MARSING)
5644 Buntrock Rd
Marsing, Idaho 83639