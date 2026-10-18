Join us Saturday, December 5 from 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM at The Center @ Canyon County Fair in Caldwell for the Warm Hearts Christmas Festival — a free, family-friendly celebration bringing the Caldwell and Treasure Valley community together for the holidays. Walk through our Christmas Tree Forest of trees decorated by local businesses and organizations, write a letter to Santa at our Hot Chocolate Village, meet Santa and the Grinch for photos, and complete a North Pole Passport for prizes along the way. Take part in our Adopt-a-Veteran Tree, honoring veterans at the Idaho State Veterans Home, and help us Fill Jimmy's Truck with food and toy donations for local families in need. We'll also be joined by the Caldwell Police Mounted Unit, Caldwell Fire Department, and Caldwell Public Library. It's a full day of Christmas magic, completely free to attend.