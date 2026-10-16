Wayne Collins: One Fighting Irishman — Film and Legal Discussion

Friends of Minidoka is proud to present the 2026 Civil Liberties Symposium, Law, Civil Liberties, and the Continuing Pursuit of Justice: From Wayne Collins to Today. This year's series will examine how the unjust incarceration of Japanese Americans during World War II continues to inform contemporary debates surrounding immigration, detention, national security, and constitutional rights.

The series begins October 22 with a screening of Wayne Collins: One Fighting Irishman, a 30-minute documentary about the San Francisco attorney who spent more than two decades defending Japanese Americans who renounced their U.S. citizenship under duress while imprisoned at the Tule Lake Segregation Center during World War II. The screening will be followed by a discussion with Emily Croston, staff attorney with the ACLU of Idaho, and Wendy Olson, former U.S. Attorney for the District of Idaho and chair of the Idaho State Bar's Diversity Section.

