Wheel Fix It On The Go, Mobile Repair Trailer | Nampa

On July 23, the Idaho Living Independence Network Corporation (LINC) will bring its Wheel Fix It On the Go mobile repair trailer to the Avista Senior Living Nampa.

Supported by a grant awarded by the Molina Healthcare Charitable Foundation, the mobile repair trailer provides no-cost wheelchair, scooter, and mobility equipment repairs to Idahoans. The program provides tools, equipment, and technical assistance directly in Idaho’s communities, where oftentimes transportation barriers and long travel distances can make it difficult for individuals with disabilities to access critical equipment repair services.