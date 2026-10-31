Tami J Photography and Momentum Coffee present "Where in the World... A Wildlife and Culture Photography Exhibit. Traveling to 35 countries and 6 continents, Tami J has put together a photography exhibit highlighting wildlife and culture from her own back yard to the steppes of Mongolia. Come explore the world through her vision while enjoying great coffee. Event runs from Nov 1 - Dec 31. Hours are 7am - 4:30pm. If you can't make it during those hours there is an evening Gallery Showcase on Friday, Nov 6, 5-8pm.