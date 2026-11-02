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Winter Garden aGlow

Winter Garden aGlow

Winter Garden aGlow returns to the Idaho Botanical Garden November 27 through December 30, inviting the Treasure Valley community to come together and celebrate the holiday season. Featuring nearly 900,000 lights, a new Lake of Light on Outlaw Field, and expanded areas to explore, this year’s experience brings familiar favorites and exciting discoveries together for even more ways to experience the Garden in a whole new light. Guests of all ages can enjoy a festive scavenger hunt, warm up with cocoa and cookies, visit Santa, write letters to the North Pole, or stop by the Yuletide Bar for a festive seasonal drink. Whether continuing a favorite tradition or starting a new one, everyone is invited to follow the glow and make lasting holiday memories.

For the most up-to-date information on Winter Garden aGlow dates and special experiences, please visit our website, where you can find our event calendar.

Idaho Botanical Garden
Free-$20
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM, every day through Dec 30, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Idaho Botanical Garden
(208) 343-8649
info@idahobotanicalgarden.org
https://idahobotanicalgarden.org/
Idaho Botanical Garden
2355 Old Penitentiary Road
Boise, Idaho 83712
(208) 343-8649
info@idahobotanicalgarden.org
http://www.idahobotanicalgarden.org