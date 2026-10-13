Winter Vendor Wonderland
Winter Vendor Wonderland
The 17th Annual Winter Vendor Wonderland returns Nov. 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Echo Hills Church in Lewiston. This free, family-friendly holiday shopping event brings together local makers, crafters and small businesses offering unique gifts, baked goods, jewelry, candles, holiday décor and more. Come shop local, support area vendors and kick off the holiday season!
Ticket Info: FREE ENTRY
Echo Hills Church
09:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Echo Hills Church
3215 Echo Hills DrLewiston, Idaho 83501