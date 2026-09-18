Wintry Market is Idaho’s premier curated Winter maker’s market showcasing the best of art, craft and design.

This event is an upscale and inventive indie art/craft show in Boise every November recently named the best holiday bazaar in Idaho by Food & Wine magazine and one of the best in the West by Sunset magazine. Wintry Market consists of innovative and original items produced using traditional art/craft methods by 175 regional artists & crafters. For 16 years we have prided ourselves as being an affordable marketplace for one-of-a-kind goods. Food, coffee & drinks (alcoholic + non) available for purchase on site (no outside food or drinks allowed except water bottles).

Come enjoy a creative weekend with us and shop handmade for the holidays!

Event Details: We are excited to present our 15th year of Wintry Market on Friday Nov 20 from 4-9pm and Saturday Nov 21 from 9am-5pm on the main floor of the Boise Convention Centre downtown Boise on the Grove Plaza at 850 W. Front Street, Boise, ID 83702 (entry through the front doors facing the fountain only).

Volunteer: Volunteer with us and get free admission all weekend, a sweet swag bag filled with items from our artists, give back to your community and kick off the holidays! https://www.wintrymarket.com/volunteer/

Tickets: Admission is $10 for Friday (good both days) $5 for Saturday. Children 12 and under are free. Cash + cards accepted at the door during the event.

Parking: public transit, paid meter city street parking around downtown, paid parking at nearby parking garages and directions to the Boise Centre can be found here: https://www.boisecentre.com/.../directions-parking.../

Thanks to you, we’re honored to have become one of the biggest and best indie holiday fairs around. We know, like you do, that our makers are extraordinary, and the quality of their handmade wares unique and limited. We are definitely not our grandmas’ Christmas bazaar (though none of us would be here without their creativity, tenacity and legacy) and definitely not for everyone. Our artisans can be edgy - they push the boundaries of art and craft, think outside the box, are sometimes both naughty and nice, and take risks. Wintry Market champions makers of all kinds.

Have questions, comments, suggestions or want to volunteer for Wintry Market? Check out our Facebook page and Instagram to get a feel for what our unique indie market is all about!

hello@wintrymarket.com

www.wintrymarket.com

www.facebook.com/wintrymarket

www.instagram.com/wintrymarket