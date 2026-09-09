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Wit

Wit

Wit
By Margaret Edson
Directed by Chance Fuerstinger
Sharp – Unflinching – Human
In this Pulitzer Prize-winning play, English professor Vivian Bearing faces her own mortality as she undergoes experimental treatment for stage 4 ovarian cancer. Juxtaposed between her understanding of poetry and the dehumanizing impersonal nature of the medical world, she confronts loneliness, pain, the meaning of life and love, and the necessity of human connection.

Run Dates: March 12-27, 2027
Show Dates: March 12-14, 18-21, 25-27. Matinees on March 14, 20, 21
Duration: 1 hour 45 minutes plus a 15-minute intermission
Rating: 17+ for moderate adult & sexual language, implied nudity

Showtimes: 7:30pm Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, and 2:00pm matinees

WIT is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, LLC, servicing the Dramatists Play Service collection. (www.dramatists.com)

Stage Coach Theatre
22.50-25
Every week through Mar 27, 2027.
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Thursday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Stage Coach Theatre
208-342-2000
operations@sctboise.com
www.stagecoachtheatre.com
Stage Coach Theatre
4802 W Emerald St
Boise, Idaho 83706
208-342-2000
contact@sctboise.com
www.stagecoachtheatre.com