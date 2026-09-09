Wit

By Margaret Edson

Directed by Chance Fuerstinger

Sharp – Unflinching – Human

In this Pulitzer Prize-winning play, English professor Vivian Bearing faces her own mortality as she undergoes experimental treatment for stage 4 ovarian cancer. Juxtaposed between her understanding of poetry and the dehumanizing impersonal nature of the medical world, she confronts loneliness, pain, the meaning of life and love, and the necessity of human connection.

Run Dates: March 12-27, 2027

Show Dates: March 12-14, 18-21, 25-27. Matinees on March 14, 20, 21

Duration: 1 hour 45 minutes plus a 15-minute intermission

Rating: 17+ for moderate adult & sexual language, implied nudity

Showtimes: 7:30pm Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, and 2:00pm matinees

WIT is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, LLC, servicing the Dramatists Play Service collection. (www.dramatists.com)