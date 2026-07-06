Woodland Wonders at the Idaho Botanical Garden

For the first time ever, Idaho Botanical Garden is welcoming a traveling exhibition, transforming pathways, gardens, and gathering spaces into an immersive outdoor adventure. Woodland Wonders features 21 larger-than-life woodland creatures and botanical sculptures, inviting guests of all ages to explore a world of art tucked among the beauty of the Garden.

Wander through the landscape and discover towering foxes, a curious owl, a graceful deer, colorful pollinators, and other whimsical creations inspired by the natural world. Around every bend, you’ll find a new opportunity to pause, look closer, and experience nature through the lens of art.