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Woodland Wonders at the Idaho Botanical Garden

Woodland Wonders at the Idaho Botanical Garden

For the first time ever, Idaho Botanical Garden is welcoming a traveling exhibition, transforming pathways, gardens, and gathering spaces into an immersive outdoor adventure. Woodland Wonders features 21 larger-than-life woodland creatures and botanical sculptures, inviting guests of all ages to explore a world of art tucked among the beauty of the Garden.

Wander through the landscape and discover towering foxes, a curious owl, a graceful deer, colorful pollinators, and other whimsical creations inspired by the natural world. Around every bend, you’ll find a new opportunity to pause, look closer, and experience nature through the lens of art.

Idaho Botanical Garden
Included with General Admission
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Sep 30, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Elemental Exhibitions
(213) 926-9325
info@elementalexhibitions.com
https://elementalexhibitions.com/

Artist Group Info

Huelani Mei
info@huedesignsatl.com
https://www.huedesignsatl.com/
Idaho Botanical Garden
2355 Old Penitentiary Road
Boise, Idaho 83712
(208) 343-8649
info@idahobotanicalgarden.org
http://www.idahobotanicalgarden.org