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JOIN US FOR ANOTHER ROUND WITH MURPHY WOODHOUSE

World Beer Cup Medal Celebration

World Beer Cup Medal Celebration

Boise Brewing's Black Cliffs American Stout has become one of the most decorated beers in the world. Few beers in history have medalled multiple times at the World Beer Cup, which is considered the most prestigious and competitive beer competition in the world.

And Black Cliffs has now won medals in multiple years: Gold (2018), Bronze (2024), and now Silver (2026).

Come celebrate Lance’s amazing accomplishment with us!

Boise Brewing
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026

Event Supported By

Boise Brewing
208-342-7655
marketing@boisebrewing.com
BoiseBrewing.com
Boise Brewing
521 W Broad St
Boise, Idaho 83702
208-342-7655
info@boisebrewing.com
boisebrewing.com