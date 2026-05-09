World Beer Cup Medal Celebration
World Beer Cup Medal Celebration
Boise Brewing's Black Cliffs American Stout has become one of the most decorated beers in the world. Few beers in history have medalled multiple times at the World Beer Cup, which is considered the most prestigious and competitive beer competition in the world.
And Black Cliffs has now won medals in multiple years: Gold (2018), Bronze (2024), and now Silver (2026).
Come celebrate Lance’s amazing accomplishment with us!
Boise Brewing
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026
Event Supported By
Boise Brewing
208-342-7655
marketing@boisebrewing.com