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World-Changers in Engineering (WIE) Day Oct. 10

World-Changers in Engineering (WIE) Day Oct. 10

Explore how your existing skills and creative mindset can help you become a successful engineer or computer scientist! World-Changers in Engineering (WIE) Day is a free workshop for 5th through 12th grade students designed to help you learn how engineers work together to help people, solve problems and change the world.

Saturday, October 10, 2026
Idaho Central Credit Union (ICCU) Arena on the Moscow, Idaho, campus

Learn more and register at https://www.uidaho.edu/engineering/news-events/world-changers.

Spend the day with the U of I College of Engineering!
 HIGH SCHOOL JUNIORS AND SENIORS EARN A $500 SCHOLARSHIP toward a U of I undergraduate degree in engineering.
 GAIN CAREER INFO and insight into the many engineering degree paths at U of I.
 ENGAGE WITH CURRENT STUDENTS, FACULTY & INDUSTRY LEADERS through group discussions, activities and more.
 TOUR LABS AND LEARNING SPACES and learn about student life at U of I!

Learn more at https://www.uidaho.edu/engineering/news-events/world-changers.

Idaho Central Credit Union (ICCU) Arena
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

University of Idaho College of Engineering
engr@uidaho.edu
Idaho Central Credit Union (ICCU) Arena
900 Stadium Drive
Moscow, Idaho 83844
208-885-6470
engr-wieday@uidaho.edu
https://www.uidaho.edu/engineering/news-events/world-changers