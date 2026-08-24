World-Changers in Engineering (WIE) Day Oct. 10

Explore how your existing skills and creative mindset can help you become a successful engineer or computer scientist! World-Changers in Engineering (WIE) Day is a free workshop for 5th through 12th grade students designed to help you learn how engineers work together to help people, solve problems and change the world.

Saturday, October 10, 2026

Idaho Central Credit Union (ICCU) Arena on the Moscow, Idaho, campus

Learn more and register at https://www.uidaho.edu/engineering/news-events/world-changers.

Spend the day with the U of I College of Engineering!

 HIGH SCHOOL JUNIORS AND SENIORS EARN A $500 SCHOLARSHIP toward a U of I undergraduate degree in engineering.

 GAIN CAREER INFO and insight into the many engineering degree paths at U of I.

 ENGAGE WITH CURRENT STUDENTS, FACULTY & INDUSTRY LEADERS through group discussions, activities and more.

 TOUR LABS AND LEARNING SPACES and learn about student life at U of I!

Learn more at https://www.uidaho.edu/engineering/news-events/world-changers.

