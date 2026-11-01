Yappy Hour at the Inn at 500
Yappy Hour at the Inn at 500
Yappy Hour is returning to Inn at 500 Capitol during the upcoming Downtown Boise First Thursday, November 5 from 5-6:30 p.m.!
Join us for a fun-filled evening benefiting Idaho Humane Society featuring adoptable shelter dogs, local wine tastings and more.
Enjoy sips, meet author Mark J. Asher and shop treats for your pup from 2 Pawz Up Barkery!
We’ll also have: • A raffle for a one-night stay at the Inn • An on-site donation drive supporting Idaho Humane Society
Inn at 500 Capitol
05:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Thu, 5 Nov 2026
Inn at 500 Capitol