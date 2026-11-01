Yappy Hour at the Inn at 500

Yappy Hour is returning to Inn at 500 Capitol during the upcoming Downtown Boise First Thursday, November 5 from 5-6:30 p.m.!

Join us for a fun-filled evening benefiting Idaho Humane Society featuring adoptable shelter dogs, local wine tastings and more.

Enjoy sips, meet author Mark J. Asher and shop treats for your pup from 2 Pawz Up Barkery!

We’ll also have: • A raffle for a one-night stay at the Inn • An on-site donation drive supporting Idaho Humane Society