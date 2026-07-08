Yard Sale Fundraiser with TVRD

Treasure Valley Roller Derby is bringing the STUFF! To Black Moon Pizza for a yard sale fundraiser! Come see us, find some unique treasures and walk away knowing you supported a great organization!

Saturday July 18th from 10 am - 2 pm

At Black Moon Pizza In Garden City

Make sure you grab a 'za while you browse the collection!

Straight from Davy Jone's Locker, True Treasures from Treasure Valley Roller Derby !!

Funds go towards our 2026 Fundraising goal of raising $26,000 for our travel fund (keeping travel opportunities affordable for the league), our hardship fund (helping with accessibility in a sport that is not the cheapest), and our Forever Home fund (our long-term fund, raising money to purchase or fund a forever home for TVRD to host events, practices and give back to the community)