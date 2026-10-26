You're Invited: Fleet Feet Boise Grand Opening Weekend
You're Invited: Fleet Feet Boise Grand Opening Weekend
Celebrate the GRAND OPENING of Fleet Feet Boise from October 30 through November 1! Join Fleet Feet Treasure Valley and our neighbors at Idaho River Sports for a weekend of community, fun, and festivities, including a ribbon-cutting Friday at 10:00 AM, free food from brand partners, giveaways, gifts with purchase, and storewide sales.
On Saturday, October 31, bring the family and wear your favorite costume for a Spooky Scavenger Hunt at Esther Simplot Park starting at 9:00 AM. Everyone who participates will be entered into a raffle featuring prizes like HOKA shoes, running gear, gift cards, and free race entries. Stick around for a group run along the Boise Greenbelt at 9:30 AM and help us celebrate our newest home for the Treasure Valley running community!