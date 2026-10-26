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You're Invited: Fleet Feet Boise Grand Opening Weekend

You're Invited: Fleet Feet Boise Grand Opening Weekend

Celebrate the GRAND OPENING of Fleet Feet Boise from October 30 through November 1! Join Fleet Feet Treasure Valley and our neighbors at Idaho River Sports for a weekend of community, fun, and festivities, including a ribbon-cutting Friday at 10:00 AM, free food from brand partners, giveaways, gifts with purchase, and storewide sales.

On Saturday, October 31, bring the family and wear your favorite costume for a Spooky Scavenger Hunt at Esther Simplot Park starting at 9:00 AM. Everyone who participates will be entered into a raffle featuring prizes like HOKA shoes, running gear, gift cards, and free race entries. Stick around for a group run along the Boise Greenbelt at 9:30 AM and help us celebrate our newest home for the Treasure Valley running community!

Fleet Feet Boise
09:00 AM - 07:00 PM, every day through Nov 01, 2026.

Event Supported By

Fleet Feet Treasure Valley
856-264-0201
megan@fleetfeettreasurevalley.com
https://www.fleetfeet.com/s/meridian/

Artist Group Info

love2fish1973@gmail.com
Fleet Feet Boise
607 N. Whitewater Park Blvd
Boise, Idaho 83615
2089895179
jennifer@fleetfeettreasurevalley.com
https://www.fleetfeet.com/s/meridian/news/grand-opening-weekend-at-fleet-feet-boise