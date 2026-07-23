Youth Improv Class

Discover your creativity! Improv programs are crafted to enhance essential skills such as quick thinking, adaptability, and effective communication through spontaneous and fun exercises.

Our veteran instructors create a supportive and energetic atmosphere where participants can embrace the unexpected and explore their improvisational abilities. In this course, students will dive into a variety of improv games and scenes, practicing the art of thinking on their feet. This experience will help them sharpen their spontaneity, develop confidence in their creative choices, and build strong connections with their fellow performers.

8 sessions - One hour once a week - Followed by an optional student showcase.

Pricing Philosophy: We believe improv changes lives, and we want our classrooms full to maximize our impact! That is why we offer as many enrollment options as possible. Whether it is through flexible payment arrangements, reduced overall tuition, or finding a creative trade that works for you WE'VE GOT YOUR BACK. Please don't hesitate to reach out if you have questions.

URLs:

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3746447-0?pid=11495

Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3746447-2?pid=11495

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3746447-3?pid=11495

Price:

Resigration: USD 165.00

Category: Kids / Family | Classes

Date and Time: 14th September 2026 at 5:45 pm to 6:45 pm

Venue details: The Green Room, 5420 West Franklin Road #A1, Boise, Idaho, 83705, United States