Youth Opportunities in Archaeology and Beyond
Youth Opportunities in Archaeology and Beyond
Youth Opportunities in Archaeology and Beyond
Friday, June 26th, 3:00pm, Ages 12-17
Love being outside? Meet a Bureau of Land Management archaeologist and learn about careers that take you into the field, not behind a desk. From archaeology and wildlife to conservation and public land stewardship, explore real career paths and discover internships and volunteer opportunities that help teens gain hands-on experience!
Garden City Public Library
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Garden City Public Library
(208)-472-2942
programsgcpl@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
programs@gardencitylibrary.org
Garden City Public Library
6015 N Glenwood StGarden City, Idaho 83713
208 472-2919
mhwabst@gmail.com