Rental prices have finally started cooling off

Boise State Public Radio News | By Madelyn Beck
Published November 9, 2021 at 1:31 PM MST
Boise downtown with a harvest moon overhead
Charles Knowles
/
Flickr Creative Commons

News Brief

A new report shows that rental prices are cooling off for the first time in several months. Apartment List — a national rental marketplace — found that rental prices have started to stagnate, or in some cases, even drop. That’s normal for the fall months, but especially welcome in a year that’s had unprecedented increases in rents across the Mountain West.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Nevada Public Radio, Wyoming Public Media, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, the O'Connor Center for the Rocky Mountain West in Montana, KUNC in Colorado, KUNM in New Mexico, with support from affiliate stations across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

