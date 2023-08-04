Caldwell School District board member responds to ACLU report alleging discrimination against Latino students

Caldwell School District board member Marisela Pesina responded to a recent report that found Canyon County School districts' dress codes disproportionately target Latino students.

In July, the ACLU released a report saying the districts did not provide clear guidelines on dress codes, allowing staff to broadly enforce bans against what they deemed to be “gang-related” items. This, it found, discriminated against Latino students. The report also found Latino students were suspended at twice the rate of their white peers.

Board member Pesina, who is Mexican-American, spoke to Boise State Public Radio about the findings, adding she was not speaking on behalf of the district or board.

She said she appreciates the ACLU’s work gathering the data.

“One of their suggestions was to create school communities that foster cultural, ethnic and religious identities. Do we do that? Yes, we do,” she said.

Pesina said the Caldwell District schools already offer programs that promote Latino culture, such as Latinos in Action and Future Hispanic Leaders of America. She added doesn’t think students are being unfairly targeted.

“Are they here because we're expelling them because of the clothes that they're wearing? No, we're expelling them because of safety reasons,” she said.

She said there is a gang problem in Caldwell, and educating children in that context is challenging.

“How do we get a kid to be successful in their educational experience? So we have to look at all the different angles, what's happening at home and in our district," Pesina said.

The report also highlighted law enforcement’s role in establishing what items are “gang related,” bringing concerns over police presence in an educational setting. Pesina said she supports her local police department and said they keep the community safe.

“I want the kids to be able to express themselves, but in a way that doesn't take away from the education,” she said.

Pesina added the district is hoping to schedule a cultural sensitivity training for their staff with the Idaho Commission of Hispanic Affairs.

In an email, a representative for the Nampa School District, which was also featured in the report, said they have maintained a proud relationship with the local police and greatly appreciate their “expertise, support and training.” They declined to answer follow-up questions.

Caldwell and Nampa’s police departments did not respond to requests for comments.

