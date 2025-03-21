Newly appointed UVM president Dr. Marlene Tromp answers questions about her plans for the college

The University of Vermont’s newly appointed president Dr. Marlene Tromp visited the campus this week. And she answered questions about her plans for, and perspectives of, the Vermont college.

On Thursday afternoon, the Board of Trustees officially appointed Tromp president of the university.

UVM Acting Provost Linda Shadler said they have a proud and distinguished history focusing on education, research and its land grant mission. She says Tromp shares the college’s drive for excellence and impact.

“She shares our commitment and passion for the vital work of universities and the critically important role they play in addressing global challenges, driving innovation and economic growth, fostering civic engagement and supporting lifelong intellectual, personal and professional development. She has a demonstrated record of success in all of these areas and we have every confidence that her vision and leadership will further advance UVM,” asserted Shadler.

Tromp said it is an honor to be selected UVM’s next president and she’s eager to begin work.

“It's such an exceptional opportunity to be able to lead this great institution in this challenging moment for higher education, for our country and for the world. The opportunity here to really transform lives for the better and the world for the better is so profound,” Tromp said.

Speaking the same day President Trump moved to eliminate the Department of Education, Tromp acknowledged the financial struggles that colleges across the country are facing, including UVM.

“We have to be very conscious that the funding landscape may fundamentally change and that means we're going to have to be innovators and think differently and think creatively.” Tromp added, “But I don't think that's necessarily going to be easy.”

The University of Vermont announced earlier this month a 60-day hiring freeze for all long-term faculty, staff and postdoctoral positions due to potential federal funding cuts. Tromp said she had just learned about that directive.

“Since it's only been a matter of minutes since I've had this role, I can't give you many details on that. But what I can say is it was a prudent gesture in a moment of uncertainty to say, let us think carefully together about what next steps we take so that we can make sure we ensure the future of the university,” Tromp said.

Tromp, whose PhD is in English, is currently President of Boise State University in Idaho, a deeply red state. She was asked if the political climate there influenced her decision to accept the job in Vermont.

“I think there's a fundamental belief in the value of higher education in Vermont,” Tromp asserted. ”I'm proud of what we've accomplished at Boise State, even in a time when Higher Ed has been profoundly under attack. Very proud of that. But I'm thrilled about what one can accomplish in a place where there's an openness to what higher education has to offer.”

Boise State has a campus population of about 27,000 students while UVM has about 13,900 students. Tromp says people frequently ask why she wants to lead the smaller university.

“It has nothing to do with the size. It has to do with the engine that lies within that organization and its power to make an impact,” Tromp said. “When the University of Vermont search committee reached out to me, I was bowled over thinking about what was possible here. And so while I have had an extraordinary experience at every institution I've had the pleasure of working at, the opportunity to come here felt like the opportunity of a lifetime.”

Tromp will begin her tenure in Burlington this summer.

Copyright 2025 WAMC Northeast Public Radio