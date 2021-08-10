Glimpsing National Parks From The International Space Station
News Brief
A U.S. astronaut on the International Space Station has recently launched a new project. Megan McArthur is photographing the West’s iconic national parks. She grew up visiting places like Yosemite, Grand Canyon and Zion – and now she’s shooting them from 250 miles above the surface of Earth.
“These are amazing, breathtaking places,” she said during an interview with NASA TV on Friday. “Also, [I’m] seeing parks I haven’t been to before and thinking, ‘Oh wow, that looks amazing. I really want to go there and learn about that environment.'”
McArthur plans to create a portfolio of photos when she returns. Right now she’s taking shots of parks including Zion and Yellowstone and posting them to Twitter.
What a lovely coincidence! Just today I captured these photos of @SequoiaKingsNPS from @Space_Station, and one of the closeups includes Rae Lakes. I think I’ll have to visit in person one day! 🏕 https://t.co/ZWWilqrfaQ pic.twitter.com/e24M6TW4GB— Megan McArthur (@Astro_Megan) August 6, 2021
She’s also taking photos of wildfires in the West.
I am saddened to see these fires in my home state of California. Sending best wishes from @Space_Station for the safety and well-being of everyone impacted. pic.twitter.com/vtUVkNdz5W— Megan McArthur (@Astro_Megan) August 5, 2021
