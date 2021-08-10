© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
Environment
Mountain West News Bureau
A regional collaboration of public media stations that serve the Rocky Mountain States of Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.

Glimpsing National Parks From The International Space Station

By Nate Hegyi
Published August 10, 2021 at 10:04 AM MDT
Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks
Megan McArthur
/
NASA
Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks as photographed from space by NASA astronaut Megan McArthur

News Brief

A U.S. astronaut on the International Space Station has recently launched a new project. Megan McArthur is photographing the West’s iconic national parks. She grew up visiting places like Yosemite, Grand Canyon and Zion – and now she’s shooting them from 250 miles above the surface of Earth.

“These are amazing, breathtaking places,” she said during an interview with NASA TV on Friday. “Also, [I’m] seeing parks I haven’t been to before and thinking, ‘Oh wow, that looks amazing. I really want to go there and learn about that environment.'”

McArthur plans to create a portfolio of photos when she returns. Right now she’s taking shots of parks including Zion and Yellowstone and posting them to Twitter.

She’s also taking photos of wildfires in the West.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, the O'Connor Center for the Rocky Mountain West in Montana, KUNC in Colorado, KUNM in New Mexico, with support from affiliate stations across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Nate Hegyi
Nate Hegyi is a reporter for the Mountain West News Bureau. He covers public lands, rural communities and tribal affairs. In 2020, he was the recipient of the Daniel Schorr Journalism Prize, which is awarded annually to a public media journalist under the age of 35. His work has aired on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, the CBC and the BBC. He can be reached at natehegyi@protonmail.com.
