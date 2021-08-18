Nate Hegyi
Nate Hegyi is a roving regional reporter for the Mountain West News Bureau, based at Nevada Public Radio. You can reach him at natehegyi@protonmail.com.
The West is facing a growing shortage of home care workers as the senior population booms and more people stay away from nursing homes as the pandemic drags on.
Jesus Jara, the school superintendent in Clark County, Nev., which includes Las Vegas, explained how the district has navigated the pandemic and what it needs from federal lawmakers going forward.
The Las Vegas Raiders' vaccine mandate is persuading fans to get their first shot – despite some grumbling that it's a personal foul.
In Las Vegas, county commissioners passed a resolution calling misinformation a "public health crisis," while Idaho's public health department is cracking down on misinformation on Facebook.
The $350 million investment would reduce the number of expensive and deadly wildlife-vehicle collisions – an issue that's especially acute in more rural Western states.
Last week, Idaho health officials activated crisis standards of care for North Idaho, and on Thursday expanded the declaration statewide. Other states and healthcare systems in the region, including the Billings Clinic, are considering similar emergency measures.
As the COVID-19 delta variant drives case counts to their highest levels in months, Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte amplifies misinformation about the effectiveness of masks in schools.
An analysis by the Center for Rural Strategies found that many rural communities' vaccination rates are still lagging behind the national average, but some are closing the gap – including Montana’s conservative Flathead Valley.
An adoption program could spare 6,000 wild horses suffering extreme drought. Opponents fear some will meet a worse fate at slaughterhouses.
“It’s not just about you. It’s about the person sitting next to you,” said Raiders owner Mark Davis.