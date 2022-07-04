Zoo Boise celebrates big birthdays for tortoise Mr. Mac and spider monkey Elvis

Saturday’s Red White and Zoo event included everything from a short parade, to a costume contest, to special treats for its two birthday boys — Elvis the 60-year old spider monkey and Mr. Mac the 100-year old Aldabra tortoise.

Mr. Mac is a substantial tortoise, weighing about 350 pounds, and could still be around for another 100 years or more, according to zoo staff.

Madelyn Beck / Boise State Public Radio Mr. Mac celebrates his 100th birthday with a dip in his pool.

Meanwhile, Elvis could be breaking records.

According to the zoo, spider monkeys generally only live 20 to 40 years under human care.

“We’re actually trying to verify that Elvis may be the oldest spider monkey in human care on the planet," said Jeff Agosta with Zoo Boise.

Of course, many came to see the zoo’s new senior tiger Akasha , too.

While the event is over, you can still stop by Zoo Boise to wish these critters well. Agosta said proceeds benefit conservation projects all around the world.