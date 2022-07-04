© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Join us on July 7 for a community conversation on issues and ideas from the Magic Valley Latino/a community.
Environment

Zoo Boise celebrates big birthdays for tortoise Mr. Mac and spider monkey Elvis

Boise State Public Radio News | By Madelyn Beck
Published July 4, 2022 at 3:13 PM MDT
Elvis the spider monkey in his enclosure at Zoo Boise
Madelyn Beck
/
Boise State Public Radio
Elvis has far outlived most of his fellow spider monkeys. They generally only live 20-40 years under human care, but Zoo Boise is celebrating Elvis' 60th birthday.

Saturday’s Red White and Zoo event included everything from a short parade, to a costume contest, to special treats for its two birthday boys — Elvis the 60-year old spider monkey and Mr. Mac the 100-year old Aldabra tortoise.

Mr. Mac is a substantial tortoise, weighing about 350 pounds, and could still be around for another 100 years or more, according to zoo staff.

Mr. Mac celebrates his 100th birthday with a dip in his pool.
Madelyn Beck
/
Boise State Public Radio
Mr. Mac celebrates his 100th birthday with a dip in his pool.

Meanwhile, Elvis could be breaking records.

According to the zoo, spider monkeys generally only live 20 to 40 years under human care.

“We’re actually trying to verify that Elvis may be the oldest spider monkey in human care on the planet," said Jeff Agosta with Zoo Boise.

20220702_104151.mp4

Of course, many came to see the zoo’s new senior tiger Akasha, too.

While the event is over, you can still stop by Zoo Boise to wish these critters well. Agosta said proceeds benefit conservation projects all around the world.

Akasha the tiger lays in the grass at Zoo Boise.JPG
Madelyn Beck
/
Boise State Public Radio
Akasha the tiger lays in the grass at Zoo Boise.

Environment Zoo BoiseZoo
Madelyn Beck
I'm the regional reporter with the Mountain West News Bureau at Boise State Public Radio.
