Idaho fire restrictions lifted ahead of Labor Day weekend

State officials are dropping all fire restrictions in North Idaho as campers prepare for the unofficial end to summer this Labor Day weekend.

Earlier this month, the Idaho Department of Lands imposed Stage 2 fire restrictions for Benewah, Bonner, Boundary, Kootenai and Shoshone counties due to dangerously dry conditions.

The designation banned camp fires and other activities in the panhandle, including at some of Idaho's most popular parks.

State officials on Wednesday downgraded their order to Stage 1 restrictions in those counties, once again allowing campfires in established rings.

And, beginning Friday, all prohibitions will be lifted, including bans on portable charcoal grills and wood-burning stoves.

A spokesperson for the Idaho Department of Lands said the move is due to recent precipitation in the region, cooling temperatures and the availability of more resources to fight a wildfire should one ignite.

That said, people should still remain cautious and practice proper prevention techniques when building campfires. That includes ensuring nothing flammable is near the fire, never walking away from a fire while it's burning and completely drowning out the flames, embers and coals when you're done.

State officials lifted Stage 1 restrictions for parts of Central Idaho last week.

The latest federal data show little change in the northern part of the state, which is experiencing moderate to severe drought conditions. A sliver of the eastern edge of Bonner County is now considered to be in extreme drought.

Compared to the beginning of August, the abnormal dryness and moderate drought reported in eastern Idaho has abated.

Dry conditions have also eased in the central part of the state into Idaho County. The heart of the Magic Valley is still classified as abnormally dry.

Conditions are still significantly better than this time last year when 90% of Idaho was in some form of drought compared to 32% of the state today.

