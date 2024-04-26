© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho BLM issues summer fire prevention order

Boise State Public Radio News | By James Dawson
Published April 26, 2024 at 8:46 AM MDT
The Bureau of Land Management's Idaho office issued its annual fire prevention order, banning the use of explosive materials through October.

Idahoans are spending more time exploring public lands as temperatures begin to warm, with officials saying to recreate with fire safety in mind.

The Bureau of Land Management’s Idaho office issued its annual fire prevention order Thursday, banning certain activities on BLM land into the fall.

Starting May 10, people cannot use fireworks, exploding targets, steel ammunition, among other restrictions. Shooting at steel targets or burning explosive materials are also prohibited.

If you do plan to target shoot on BLM land over the summer, officials recommend bringing a shovel and at least five gallons of water to snuff out any unintended fires.

Anyone found violating the order could be on the hook for fire suppression and rehabilitation costs, along with other fines.

BLM officials said thousands of acres of public land burn every year due to human-caused fires.

The latest federal fire outlook shows much of southern Idaho could see an above-normal chance of significant wildfire potential starting in July.

An updated wildfire prediction will be released early next month.

These regulations will stay in place through Oct. 20.

James Dawson
