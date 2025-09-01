© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Our Living Lands
Our Living Lands is a collaboration of the Mountain West News Bureau, Koahnic Broadcast Corporation and Native Public Media.

Inside a National Geographic Photo Camp on the Wind River Reservation

Our Living Lands | By Daniel Spaulding
Published September 1, 2025 at 6:00 AM MDT
A group of young men stand at the front of a classroom singing. Projected on the wall behind them are the words National Geographic Photo Camp Wyoming.
1 of 3  — photo_camp_singing.jpeg
Photo camp participants sing together for friends and family during a showcase for their work at Central Wyoming College.
Hannah Habermann / Wyoming Public Media
Silhouette of a hand reaching up is set against a dark, cloudy sky.
2 of 3  — 12 cr Jackson Taylor_PC-25-WY-D1-JTA-882 (1).png
Jackson Taylor / National Geographic Photo Camp
A young man with dark hair and glasses, is illuminated by a ring of light while he lies on the ground, eyes closed, with a camera resting on his chest. In the background, grayish buttes rise up against a blue sky.
3 of 3  — 6 cr Corey Beydler_PC-25-WY-D3-CBE-673 (1).png
A photograph of recent Moscow High School graduate Jackson Taylor, taken by fellow photo camp student Corey Beydler.
Corey Beydler / National Geographic Photo Camp

A group of young Indigenous men spent a week on the Wind River Reservation for a photo camp with National Geographic. Wyoming Public Radio’s Hannah Habermann attended a showcase for the student photographers, who camped, fished, and helped with a bison harvest while honing their photography skills. Our Living Lands Producer Daniel Spaulding spoke to her about the experience. Habermann shares her reflections on the showcase as well as some highlights from her conversations with the photographers.

“It's not a weapon that kills, it's a weapon that reveals truth and knowledge and information,” said Jackson Taylor, an 18 year-old photographer who just graduated from Moscow High School in Idaho. “And it's one that gives instead of takes. And I don't think there's another weapon like that on the planet. So I want to use that weapon in my life to give as much as I can. And wield the camera responsibly as we all should.”
Environment Our Living LandsNative AmericansIndigenous
