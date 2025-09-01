Inside a National Geographic Photo Camp on the Wind River Reservation

A group of young Indigenous men spent a week on the Wind River Reservation for a photo camp with National Geographic. Wyoming Public Radio’s Hannah Habermann attended a showcase for the student photographers, who camped, fished, and helped with a bison harvest while honing their photography skills. Our Living Lands Producer Daniel Spaulding spoke to her about the experience. Habermann shares her reflections on the showcase as well as some highlights from her conversations with the photographers.

“It's not a weapon that kills, it's a weapon that reveals truth and knowledge and information,” said Jackson Taylor, an 18 year-old photographer who just graduated from Moscow High School in Idaho. “And it's one that gives instead of takes. And I don't think there's another weapon like that on the planet. So I want to use that weapon in my life to give as much as I can. And wield the camera responsibly as we all should.”

