Daniel Spaulding

Expertise: Radio hosting, station operations/management, underwriting, audio production, broadcast technician

Highlights



Interviewed the first Native American Secretary of the Interior, Deb Haaland

Passionate advocate for Indigenous voices and created multiple outlets in media to amplify and uplift Indigenous perspectives

A board member of Voces Internship of Idaho

Won “Idaho’s Best Radio Show 2024”

Experience

I joined Boise State Public Radio as the Indigenous Affairs Reporter and Producer for Our Living Lands, a weekly radio show that focuses on climate change and its impact on Indigenous communities. It is a collaboration between the Mountain West News Bureau, Native Public Media and Koahnic Broadcast Corporation.

I also serve my community on the Nez Perce Reservation as the KIYE FM Radio Coordinator, “The Voice of the Nimiipuu.” Beyond broadcasting, I have built a personal brand as a dynamic speaker and event host. I have delivered keynote addresses at universities across Idaho, inspired youth at leadership summits and emceed numerous community events. I am a champion for Indigenous voices and empower Indigenous people to reclaim their narratives. I have uplifted their stories through the diverse platforms I have created in media.