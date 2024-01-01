Daniel Spaulding

Daniel SpauldingIndigenous Affairs Reporter/Producer, Our Living Lands
Expertise: Radio hosting, station operations/management, underwriting, audio production, broadcast technician
Highlights
- Interviewed the first Native American Secretary of the Interior, Deb Haaland
- Passionate advocate for Indigenous voices and created multiple outlets in media to amplify and uplift Indigenous perspectives
- A board member of Voces Internship of Idaho
- Won “Idaho’s Best Radio Show 2024”
Experience
I joined Boise State Public Radio as the Indigenous Affairs Reporter and Producer for Our Living Lands, a weekly radio show that focuses on climate change and its impact on Indigenous communities. It is a collaboration between the Mountain West News Bureau, Native Public Media and Koahnic Broadcast Corporation.
I also serve my community on the Nez Perce Reservation as the KIYE FM Radio Coordinator, “The Voice of the Nimiipuu.” Beyond broadcasting, I have built a personal brand as a dynamic speaker and event host. I have delivered keynote addresses at universities across Idaho, inspired youth at leadership summits and emceed numerous community events. I am a champion for Indigenous voices and empower Indigenous people to reclaim their narratives. I have uplifted their stories through the diverse platforms I have created in media.